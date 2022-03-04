Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 7,904 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 903,441 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $14,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FMNB. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 29.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $502.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky bought 15,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 15,088 shares of company stock valued at $267,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

