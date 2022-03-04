DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock Price Down 11.4% After Insider Selling

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 11.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $52.28 and last traded at $52.41. Approximately 50,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,559,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.16.

Specifically, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,666,875 over the last ninety days.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DOCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a PE ratio of -245.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day moving average is $77.62.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,802,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,043,000 after acquiring an additional 739,826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,740,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,833,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 35.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,358,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,485,000 after acquiring an additional 353,665 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 931,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,836,000 after buying an additional 91,353 shares in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.