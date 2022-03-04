DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 250.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,132,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,154,000 after buying an additional 2,237,510 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth $61,173,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth $39,624,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at $32,993,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 35.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,358,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,485,000 after purchasing an additional 353,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DOCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $59.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.62. The company has a current ratio of 30.39, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $133.40. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -268.91.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,875 over the last 90 days.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.