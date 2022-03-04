DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) CFO Sells $1,827,600.00 in Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.91. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 46.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

