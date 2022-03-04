DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Raymond James

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DBRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,072,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,691 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,570,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,152,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,305 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 200.3% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 15,003,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,589,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

