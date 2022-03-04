DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Raymond James

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DBRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.
Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,072,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,691 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,570,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,152,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,305 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 200.3% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 15,003,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,589,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DigitalBridge Group (Get Rating)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.