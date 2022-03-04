Digital Fitness Market Capitalization Tops $680,461.24 (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (CURRENCY:DEFIT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Digital Fitness has a market capitalization of $680,461.24 and approximately $21,774.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Digital Fitness Profile

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 49,994,757 coins and its circulating supply is 24,552,048 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

