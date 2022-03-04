Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

DFFN opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.41. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 486,095 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 285,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 132,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,118 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.