DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.50 and the highest is $3.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported earnings of $2.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $15.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.55 to $15.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $14.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $112.38 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.66 and a 200-day moving average of $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

