DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.72.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,796,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,661,000 after buying an additional 1,426,483 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 110,899 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 55,577 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

