Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $203.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.66. The firm has a market cap of $654.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.03. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1-year low of $149.70 and a 1-year high of $234.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

In related news, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

