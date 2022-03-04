DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $619.85 Million

Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $619.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $604.80 million and the highest is $629.03 million. DexCom posted sales of $505.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.33.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total value of $98,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,904 shares of company stock valued at $16,143,340 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $421.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,225. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.90.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

