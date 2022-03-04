Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €16.14 ($18.13) and last traded at €15.95 ($17.92). Approximately 129,792 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.91 ($17.88).

DEQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.34) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.50 ($19.66) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($25.73) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche EuroShop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €19.60 ($22.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.02. The stock has a market cap of $985.45 million and a P/E ratio of -9.65.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

