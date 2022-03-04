Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $230.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $251.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DG has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.79.

NYSE:DG opened at $206.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $3,757,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 360.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 386,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,050,000 after buying an additional 32,804 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

