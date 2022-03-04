Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €36.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($47.53) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.96 ($50.52).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €29.56 ($33.21) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($67.60) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($89.89). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.52.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Analyst Recommendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

