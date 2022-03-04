Desjardins Comments on Osisko Development Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (CVE:ODV)

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Development in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price target on Osisko Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

ODV stock opened at C$4.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$628.72 million and a PE ratio of -4.68. Osisko Development has a fifty-two week low of C$3.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.