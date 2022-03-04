Desjardins Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Plaza Retail REIT in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.41.
Plaza Retail REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.98 and a twelve month high of C$5.22.
