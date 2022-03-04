Dennis W. Doll Sells 3,006 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $316,862.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MSEX stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.55. The company had a trading volume of 105,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,073. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 0.48. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $121.43.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.11). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water (Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.