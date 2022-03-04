Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

DROOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 297 ($3.98) to GBX 244 ($3.27) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $244.00.

DROOF opened at $1.56 on Monday. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

