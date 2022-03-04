Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO – Get Rating) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.14. Del Taco Restaurants posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

TACO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $26,453,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $9,304,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,628,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $6,294,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 794,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after buying an additional 358,103 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $454.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 2.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

