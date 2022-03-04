DeHive (DHV) Trading 8.1% Lower This Week

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a total market cap of $257,242.13 and approximately $118,127.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeHive has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00041845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.09 or 0.06556483 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,506.88 or 1.00084812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00046307 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00026787 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

