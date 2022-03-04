DeFiner (FIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $177,837.00

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. DeFiner has a market cap of $6.04 million and $177,837.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0839 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner is a coin. It launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,006,256 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

