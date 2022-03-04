Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.29

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 184498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.59 million and a PE ratio of -5.83.

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

