Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Short Interest Update

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 119.5% from the January 31st total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCRD. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,887,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCRD opened at $9.84 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.87.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.

