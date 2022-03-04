Dean O. Bass Sells 77,093 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) CEO Dean O. Bass sold 77,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $2,190,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB opened at $28.87 on Friday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $31.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $499.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STXB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 43,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after buying an additional 28,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 234.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 42,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, SBA loans, commercial deposit accounts, treasury management services, and retail offerings including consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans, and retail deposit products.

