Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

DVDCF has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Davide Campari-Milano from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($17.98) to €13.50 ($15.17) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Davide Campari-Milano from €10.80 ($12.13) to €9.50 ($10.67) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €13.10 ($14.72) to €12.10 ($13.60) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $9.78 on Monday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

