David T. Doherty Sells 2,221 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $112,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $54.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.05. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $69.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGRY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

