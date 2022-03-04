David Saul Levin Acquires 20,000 Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Stock

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) Director David Saul Levin acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $73,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Emerald stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $7.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Emerald during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Emerald during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald during the third quarter worth $62,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Emerald in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerald in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

