Darktrace’s (DARK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.42) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 473 ($6.35) target price on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Shares of LON DARK traded down GBX 21.90 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 489.60 ($6.57). 3,306,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,093. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.85. Darktrace has a 52-week low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,003 ($13.46). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 398.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 552.53.

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.