Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Up 174.8% in February

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, an increase of 174.8% from the January 31st total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 718,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DANOY shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danone from €51.00 ($57.30) to €56.00 ($62.92) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Danone stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 455,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Danone has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

