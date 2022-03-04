Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €45.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) received a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($60.67) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.13 ($67.56).

Danone stock opened at €51.23 ($57.56) on Friday. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($69.52) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($81.04). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €55.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €57.14.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

