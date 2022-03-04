Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Short Interest Update

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the January 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DMLRY traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 405,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,239. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25. Daimler has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $4.4667 dividend. This is a positive change from Daimler’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 20.12%.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

