Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.85

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 35009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

DADA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.