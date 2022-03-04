Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cytek BioSciences in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Westenberg now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cytek BioSciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

CTKB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CTKB opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. Cytek BioSciences has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTKB. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,686,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,711,000. Miura Global Management LLC raised its stake in Cytek BioSciences by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,286,000 after buying an additional 902,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth $9,514,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cytek BioSciences news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 138,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $1,782,106.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,047,048 shares of company stock worth $14,501,778 and sold 60,000 shares worth $859,000.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.