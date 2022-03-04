Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $33.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37.
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.
