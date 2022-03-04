Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $33.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

