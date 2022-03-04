CyberMiles (CMT) Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 4th. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $235,644.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,818.88 or 1.00189041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00081819 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.21 or 0.00258237 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00022429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00013546 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001399 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

