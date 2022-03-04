Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Lowered to $15.50 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 153.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CURLF. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. lowered their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curaleaf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.28.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Shares of CURLF stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.