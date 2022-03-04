Culp (NYSE:CULP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CULP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,078. The company has a market cap of $95.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. Culp has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $17.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Culp’s payout ratio is presently 85.19%.

In other news, Director Fred A. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Culp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Culp by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Culp by 15,938.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Culp by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CULP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Culp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

