Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 20,691 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,691 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,565,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,161,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 18,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 463.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 69,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 56,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CLSA increased their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.

NASDAQ JD opened at $67.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $94.40.

About JD.com (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.