Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,631 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Worthington Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,184,000 after purchasing an additional 88,572 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,580,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,148,000 after purchasing an additional 658,742 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 209,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Worthington Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.