Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 188,055 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,856,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 720,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,511,000 after acquiring an additional 18,875 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 92,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.91.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

