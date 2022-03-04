Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $900,000 in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $80.28 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.87.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($42.54) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

