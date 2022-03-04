Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,947 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Evolus were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 61.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 13.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 24,449 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 46.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,029,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after buying an additional 646,907 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the third quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the third quarter worth about $263,000. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOLS stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $501.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.17. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $17.38.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

