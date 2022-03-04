CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CS Disco will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $2,020,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $310,953.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,898 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter worth approximately $9,404,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter worth approximately $5,954,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile (Get Rating)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.