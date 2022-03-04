Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in CME Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $240.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $86.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.25%.

In other news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,150 shares of company stock valued at $5,835,864. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.69.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

