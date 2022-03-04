Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after purchasing an additional 63,084 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,461,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,012,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $627,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,857,000 after purchasing an additional 24,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,404.71 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,502.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1,509.35.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.26 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total value of $2,131,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,040 shares of company stock worth $5,787,607. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.