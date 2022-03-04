Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,098,000 after acquiring an additional 503,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,780,000 after acquiring an additional 45,142 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equinix by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,564,000 after acquiring an additional 413,263 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 12.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,373,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,577,000 after acquiring an additional 149,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,915,000 after acquiring an additional 31,062 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $846.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $720.82 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $735.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $786.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.76 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.22%.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,858 shares of company stock valued at $23,638,454 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.