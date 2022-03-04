Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 141.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 40.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 34.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 49.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 9.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.12.

About ABB (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.