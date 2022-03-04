Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $130,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Republic Services by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Republic Services by 9.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG opened at $126.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.28 and a 200-day moving average of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.03 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 45.54%.

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 88,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.