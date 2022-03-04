Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $5,140,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,513 shares of company stock valued at $63,497,871 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $141.52 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Moderna Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.