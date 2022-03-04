Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo Acquires 3,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $13,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CXDO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,877. The firm has a market cap of $74.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter worth $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter worth $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXDO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Crexendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

